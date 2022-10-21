Posted: Oct 21, 2022 / 10:14 AM EDT Updated: Oct 21, 2022 / 10:14 AM EDT SHARE Oloroso, a Spanish tapas bar and restaurant, has an intimate dining experience you’ll want to make reservations for. You’ll have the best seats in the building, overlooking the cooking area, where you’ll get to interact with the team and watch them prepare your meal. Visit https://www.olorosophl.com/ for hours and details. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction