One of Philadelphia’s famous James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef’s has just received a new title.

Chef Michael Solomonov, the mastermind behind Zahav, Federal Donuts, and Goldie, among others, has just been named DoorDash’s next Chief Restaurant Advisor.

In this one year role, Chef Solomonov will serve as the “voice of the industry” and be an advocate for restaurants needs.

“With over a decade of restaurant ownership under his belt, we’re incredibly eager to welcome Chef Michael Solomonov’s unique owner-operator perspective to DoorDash over the next year,” said Ruth Isenstadt, Head of US Restaurants at DoorDash. “The evolution and expansion of his growing restaurant empire in Philadelphia and New York City is a testament to continued innovation to meet customers where they are – something DoorDash is equally invested in for the long-term.”

As this is DoorDash’s Chief Restaurant Advisor program’s third year, Chef Solomonov will follow in the footsteps of Chef Stephanie Izard, Chef and Owner of Girl and the Goat, and Pinky Cole, Owner of Slutty Vegan.

During his one-year term as Chief Restaurant Advisor, Chef Michael Solomonov will meet with various DoorDash teams to share his unique operator perspective on unreleased products and services, connect with employees to emphasize the importance of hospitality, and liaise with restaurant operators across the nation to hear their unique perspectives.

“Many of our restaurants including Federal Donuts and Goldie have grown because of our partnership with DoorDash over the years, connecting our customers with greater convenience,” said Michael Solomonov, incoming Chief Restaurant Advisor. “One of the aspects I’m most excited about is getting an inside look at how DoorDash makes decisions on behalf of its partners – and I’m not shying away from sharing what restaurant operators need.”

Before passing the torch, Pinky Cole, gave this piece of advice to her successor.

“DoorDash chose you for your unique perspective. If they’re asking you for your thoughts on something, never hesitate to speak your mind or share out-of-the-box ideas on how something could be improved,” said Pinky Cole. “You’ll soon see how much employees at DoorDash truly appreciate the perspective of restaurant operators and the change we can help bring to our fellow restaurateurs.”

You can find more information about Chef Solomonov and DoorDash, here.