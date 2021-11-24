Chef Jennifer Zavala brings tamales and birria to East Passyunk

The highly anticipated restaurant of Chef Jennifer Zavala, Juana Tamale, is officially open.

The East Passyunk restaurant is a take-away/made to order establishment. As for the menu you can expect Mexi-Cali style flavors and vegan options. Inspired by her Mexican heritage, Zavala is known best for her tamales.

“It’s Like SoCal meets SoPhl,” says Zavala.

Zavala at one time sold her popular tamales and birria tacos at pop-up locations and out of a van, but now the chef has a permanent location at 1941 E. Passyunk Avenue.

Juana Tamale will be open Thursday to Saturday.