Cheese lover’s, this vendor at the Christmas Village will make you very happy

City Hall and Love Park are decked out for the holidays with the return of the Christmas Village and holiday market PHL17 Kelsey Fabian joins us live from City Hall.

Kelsey will be giving a tour on what to expect at this year Christmas Village. Amazing new vendors and one of a kind Carousel and Ferris Wheel.

Christmas Village in Philadelphia is an outside Holiday market event in Center City Philadelphia, which is modeled after the traditional Christmas Markets in Germany.

Vendors in wooden booths will set up shop during the Holiday season to sell a wide variety of international holiday gifts, ornaments, jewelry and high-quality arts and crafts, as well as traditional European food, sweets and drinks.

The unique atmosphere with thousands of lights and the delicious smell of waffles, gingerbread, bratwurst and mulled wine will bring you and your family into the perfect Christmas spirit.

Christmas Village is located at LOVE Park in the heart of Center City. Due to its central location, its easy to access by foot, public transportation and car.

The events street address is 1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia PA 19102.