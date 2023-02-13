Philadelphia Eagles fans are waking up this morning after a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and while the outcome wasn’t what we expected or wanted, brands like Dunkin’ want to look back and celebrate the incredible season.

Today, Monday February 13th, customers can get a Free Medium Hot Coffee from Dunkin’ stores in the Philadelphia area.

Kent & New Castle counties, DE; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, & Salem counties, NJ; Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, & Philadelphia counties, PA.

No purchase is necessary so make sure you stop at your nearest store and grab yourself a cup.

Need an even bigger pick-me-up? Dunkin’ is also offering $1 donuts with the purchase of any medium or large coffee.