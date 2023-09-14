There’s no such thing as a tailgate without a good BBQ so if you’re heading to the Eagles home opener tonight against the Vikings and want to try some new delciious BBQ, check out JuneBug BBQ.

Starting today, JuneBug BBQ will be launching it’s pop-up at the Live! Casino Marketplace, where they will be cooking live at every Eagles home game throughout the duration of the season.

Robert Strother, Marketing Director for JuneBug BBQ joined us on the PHL17 Patio to grill some delicious BBQ and tell us what Eagles fans should look out for throughout the season.

JuneBug BBQ will be serving their delicious loaded mac & cheese, braised greens, smoked chicken wings, and smoked brisket platters served with cornbread.

