It’s almost time to hit the books again, but there’s still a little summer left to enjoy before all of the back-to-school craze officially starts. Treat your little one to a fun day at Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins got a peak at the special Doc McStuffins exhibit that’s there through September 18th, 2022. There’s also two full floors of fun that empower children to pursue their curiosity and imagination. Visit https://www.pleasetouchmuseum.org/ for more information!

