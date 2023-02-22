Starting this Sunday is Main Line Today Restaurant Week, and if you’re looking for a restaurant to try, check out the brand new Chickie’s & Pete’s in Malvern, PA!

During restaurant week Chickie’s & Petes in Malvern in will be holding a $30 special with a choice of one starter, one entrée, and one dessert.

Main line resteraunt week will run from February 26th to March 11.

For more information and to make a reservation, click here.

Check out the full list of restaurants participating in Main Line Today restaurant week.