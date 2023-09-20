PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — Former Philadelphia Phillies Manager Charlie Manuel is thanking fans for their support after he suffered a stroke last week.

According to the Phillies, Manuel was undergoing a medical procedure at a hospital in Florida, when suffered a stroke. Thankfully, doctors quickly intervened and were able to remove the blood clot.

On Sunday morning, the Phillies updated fans saying “Charlie has made progress over the past 12 hours, and his doctors are encouraged. The Manuel family is very appreciative for every post on social media. Charlie feels the love from his Phillies family and fans. Missy believes the incredible support is aiding in his recovery.”

By Monday, the beloved former Phillies was talking, texting, thanking fans on Twitter for all their support, and commending doctors for their speedy response.

“I want to thank all the people who are pulling for me. I am touched that you are showing me love. And I want to thank @LKLDRegional Critical Care team for hustling and being on time. You have kept me in the game.”, said Manuel.