MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Philadelphia murder suspect was arrested in Morgantown, West Virginia on Tuesday.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department’s Office of Public Affairs, on June 4, officers responded to the area of Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue in reference to a call of multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, identified as Orane Moseley on the 4100 block of North Broad Street “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, stomach and head,” public affairs officers said.

Moseley was then transported to Temple Hospital and succumbed to his injuries on June 19th.

The investigation was assigned to the Philadelphia Police Department’s homicide division which later filed charges against Ronald Johnson, 46, of Philadelphia, for murder (general), conspiracy, VUFA (violation of the uniform firearms act) and PIC (possessing instrument of crime).

Ronald Johnson

On Dec. 6, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were processing Johnson due to running “his criminal history and it returned with an outstanding warrant out of Pennsylvania for murder,” according to a criminal complaint.

During that time, officers “found a small bag of a white powdery substance and another small bag of an unknown substance,” officers said.

The substances were then determined to be cocaine, which weighed 2.4 grams; and heroin, which weighed 3.3 grams that “were individually packaged and ready to be distributed,” according to the complaint.