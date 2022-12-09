Are you hosting a holiday party this year? Well if you’re looking for something to spice up your holiday dinner table, how about making a holiday themed Charcuterie board?

Be Well Fed Co-Owner, Adrianna Hecht joined us on the show this morning to give us some Charcuterie Board ideas and talk about Be Well Fed.

How to make a Charcuterie Santa: Cut off thin top layer of Brie Carve little mustache out of cheese Carve beard out of cheese Add a Raspberry for Santa’s mouth Use Sliced meats for Santa’s hat Add garnishes like grapes, crackers, herbs Have fun and be creative!

Be Well Fed is a healthy delivery meal prep service located in Northern Liberties.

You can check out their weekly menu, place an order, and your meals will be delivered Sunday Night between 4:00pm-9pm or Monday morning between 6-9:30am.

Visit their Instagram @Be_Wellfed or check out their website at BeWellFed.