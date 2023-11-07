Republican Mayoral Candidate David Oh cast his ballot for Election Day.

PHL17 spoke with David Oh as he made his way into the William C. Longstreth School in Kingsessing to cast his vote.

“People now are so frustrated that many lifelong Democrats are saying I’m gonna vote for David Oh even though he’s a Republican because I believe he is actually someone who will make the change. And I think it’s just coming down to that one word, Change. I mean that’s how you know people are truly frustrated when we can sum it up in one word, Change. They want a turnover and I’m happy to give it to them”. Oh said.