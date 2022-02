A man was shot in his neck in broad daylight

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot three times in Philadelphia’s Center City section,

The shooting happened on 17th and Chestnut just before 2 pm Thursday.

Police say a male victim of unknown age was shot in his chin, neck, and back. Police transported the man to Jefferson Hospital, where medics placed him in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.