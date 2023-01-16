If you love to eat and try new restaurants, there’s an event going on in Center City that’s perfect for you!
The Annual Center City Restaurant Week has begun, and this year the choices are endless!
From Asian, Brazilian, Creative Western, Cuban, Mediterranean, to Spanish cuisines, and so much more, you’ll surely find something you’ll love.
Restaurant Week will go from Sunday January 15th, through Saturday, January 28th.
Over 60 participating restaurants will have a 3-course prix-fixe menu with $40 dinners and $25 lunches.
Michelle Shannon, Vice President of Marketing for Center City District said, “Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends or family to enjoy Center City’s world-class dining scene,” “We need to continue to support our restaurants as they are a vital part of our downtown economic engine. During the holidays, gift cards are the perfect present for foodies of all ages, and with Restaurant Week beginning in January, they will be much appreciated. As always, we encourage guests to support our servers by tipping them generously.”
Here is the full list of 2023 participating restaurants:
- 1225 Raw Sushi and Sake Lounge
- Alice Pizza
- Amada
- Amina
- Ancient Spirits & Grille
- Bank and Bourbon
- Barbuzzo
- Barra Rossa
- Bellini
- Bistro La Baia
- Bistro Romano
- Bistrot La Minette
- Brauhaus Schmidt
- Bridget Foy’s
- Buca D’ Oro Ristorante
- Bud & Marylin’s
- Buddakan
- Butcher Bar
- Caribou Café
- Chez Hansi
- City Winery
- Clementine’s Stable Café
- Con Murphy’s Irish Pub
- Continental Midtown
- Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar
- D’ Angelo’s Ristorante Italiano and Lounge
- The Dandelion
- Devon Seafood Grill
- Dim Sum House by Jane G’s
- Dolce Italian
- Double Knot
- El Vez
- Entrée BYOB
- Forsythia
- Franklin Social Kitchen and Bar
- Garden Grille and Bar
- Giuseppe and Sons
- The Goat Rittenhouse
- Gran Caffe L’ Aquila
- Harp & Crown
- The Hayes
- Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse
- Jomon Japanese BBQ
- Koto Sushi
- La Famiglia Ristorante
- La Fontana Della Citta
- La Nonna
- La Viola Bistro
- La Viola Ovest
- LaScala’s Fire
- Libertine
- Liberte Lounge
- Little Nonna’s
- Lou Bird’s
- Malbec Argentine Steakhouse
- McCormick & Schmick’s
- Melograno BYOB
- Mercato
- Mixto Restaurant
- Monster Vegan
- Morea
- Moshulu
- The Olde Bar
- Osteria
- Panorama
- Patchwork at the Hyatt Central
- Pearl & Mary
- Pincanha Brazilian Steakhouse
- Pizzeria Vetri Rittenhouse
- Porcini
- Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
- Prunella
- Pumpkin BYOB
- Sampan
- Seafood Unlimited
- SOUTH Restaurant and Jazz Club
- Spasso Italian Grill
- Spice Finch
- Square 1682
- Tequilas Restaurant
Driving into the city? Don’t worry, parking will be discounted too! You can find parking for $9 or less at participating Interpark, BexPark by Brandywine and PPA garages. Guests are encouraged to plan their transportation arrangements when making dinner reservations, or plan to access a digital parking voucher at ccdrestaurantweek.com.
You can find out more information about Center City Restaurant week here.