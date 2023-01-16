If you love to eat and try new restaurants, there’s an event going on in Center City that’s perfect for you!

The Annual Center City Restaurant Week has begun, and this year the choices are endless!

From Asian, Brazilian, Creative Western, Cuban, Mediterranean, to Spanish cuisines, and so much more, you’ll surely find something you’ll love.

Restaurant Week will go from Sunday January 15th, through Saturday, January 28th.

Over 60 participating restaurants will have a 3-course prix-fixe menu with $40 dinners and $25 lunches.

Michelle Shannon, Vice President of Marketing for Center City District said, “Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends or family to enjoy Center City’s world-class dining scene,” “We need to continue to support our restaurants as they are a vital part of our downtown economic engine. During the holidays, gift cards are the perfect present for foodies of all ages, and with Restaurant Week beginning in January, they will be much appreciated. As always, we encourage guests to support our servers by tipping them generously.”

Here is the full list of 2023 participating restaurants:

Driving into the city? Don’t worry, parking will be discounted too! You can find parking for $9 or less at participating Interpark, BexPark by Brandywine and PPA garages. Guests are encouraged to plan their transportation arrangements when making dinner reservations, or plan to access a digital parking voucher at ccdrestaurantweek.com.

You can find out more information about Center City Restaurant week here.