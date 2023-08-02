PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPHL) — If you’re looking for a reason to try a new restaurant or go out to eat for lunch, Center City Restaurant Week is back and it’s celebrating an impressive milestone.
From Sunday, September 10- Saturday, September 23, Center City Restaurant Week will be celebrating it’s 20th Anniversary with an array of some of Philadelphia’s most delicious meals.
Throughout the week, more than 90 participating restaurants will offer prix-fixe menus for lunch and Dinner.
For just $20 per person, select restaurants will offer amazing two-course lunch menus. For $45 per person, select restaurants will offer a three-course dinner menu. And as a brand new edition this year, select restaurants will be offering a premium dinner option for $60.
“Center City District Restaurant Week began in September of 2003 with just 43 participating restaurants. It is a tremendous economic driver for our restaurants and Center City as a whole. Since its inception, Center City District Restaurant Week has attracted hundreds of thousands of diners from across the Philadelphia region,” said Michelle Shannon, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Center City District. “It has sustained popularity, in part, due to its simplicity: multi-course meals for a fixed price. The program has become a part of Philadelphia’s collective identity; a tradition. Twice a year, people anticipate which restaurants they’re going to try for the first time, or which places they’ll be enjoying again. And now with the 20th anniversary approaching this September 10th through the 23rd, we hope to continue provide an unforgettable culinary experience that can only be found in Center City Philadelphia.”
Full list of participating restaurants:
- 1225 Raw Sushi & Sake Lounge
- a.kitchen*
- Aki Nom Nom
- Alice Pizza & Restaurant
- Amina*
- Ancient Spirits & Grille
- Banh Mi and Bottles
- Bank & Bourbon*
- Barbuzzo
- Barra Rossa
- Bellini
- Bistro La Baia
- Bistro Romano
- Bistrot La Minette
- Bleu Sushi
- Brauhaus Schmitz
- Bridget Foy’s
- Buca D’oro Ristorante
- Bud & Marilyn’s
- Buddakan
- Butcher Bar
- Caribou Café
- Chez Hansi
- City Winery
- Con Murphy’s
- Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
- D’Angelo Ristorante Italiano
- Darling Jack’s Tavern
- Devil’s Alley
- Dim Sum House by Jane G’s
- Dolce Italian
- Double Knot
- Entrée BYOB
- Estia Restaurant*
- Flambo Caribbean Restaurant
- Fork*
- Forsythia
- Franklin Social American Kitchen and Bar
- Fringe Bar
- Garden Grille and Bar
- Giuseppe & Sons
- Gran Caffe L’Aquila
- Harp & Crown
- Jasmine Rice
- Jomon Japanese BBQ
- Knock Bar & Restaurant
- Koto Sushi
- La Famiglia Ristorante
- La Fontana Della Citta
- La Nonna
- LaScala’s Fire
- La Viola Bistro
- La Viola Ovest
- Libertine
- Little Nonna’s
- Malbec Argentine Steakhouse
- McCormick & Schmicks
- Melograno BYOB
- Mercato BYOB
- Mixto Inc.*
- Monster Vegan
- Morea
- Oloroso Tapas and Sherry Bar
- Osteria
- Osteria Ama Philly
- Oyster House
- Panorama
- Pearl & Mary
- Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse
- Pizzeria Vetri
- Porcini
- Prunella
- Pumpkin BYOB
- Restaurant Aleksandar
- Sampan
- Seafood Unlimited
- Spasso Italian Grill
- Spice Finch
- Thanal Indian Tavern
- The Continental Midtown
- The Dandelion
- The Goat Rittenhouse
- The Hayes
- The Morris
- The Olde Bar
- The Twisted Tail
- Thirteen Restaurant
- Time Restaurant and Whiskey Bar
- Twenty Manning*
- Veda Modern Indian Bistro
- Via Locusta
- Vintage Wine Bar and Bistro
- Volver
You can find more information about Center City Restaurant Week, here.