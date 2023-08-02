PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPHL) — If you’re looking for a reason to try a new restaurant or go out to eat for lunch, Center City Restaurant Week is back and it’s celebrating an impressive milestone.

From Sunday, September 10- Saturday, September 23, Center City Restaurant Week will be celebrating it’s 20th Anniversary with an array of some of Philadelphia’s most delicious meals.

Throughout the week, more than 90 participating restaurants will offer prix-fixe menus for lunch and Dinner.

For just $20 per person, select restaurants will offer amazing two-course lunch menus. For $45 per person, select restaurants will offer a three-course dinner menu. And as a brand new edition this year, select restaurants will be offering a premium dinner option for $60.

“Center City District Restaurant Week began in September of 2003 with just 43 participating restaurants. It is a tremendous economic driver for our restaurants and Center City as a whole. Since its inception, Center City District Restaurant Week has attracted hundreds of thousands of diners from across the Philadelphia region,” said Michelle Shannon, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Center City District. “It has sustained popularity, in part, due to its simplicity: multi-course meals for a fixed price. The program has become a part of Philadelphia’s collective identity; a tradition. Twice a year, people anticipate which restaurants they’re going to try for the first time, or which places they’ll be enjoying again. And now with the 20th anniversary approaching this September 10th through the 23rd, we hope to continue provide an unforgettable culinary experience that can only be found in Center City Philadelphia.”

Full list of participating restaurants:

1225 Raw Sushi & Sake Lounge

a.kitchen*

Aki Nom Nom

Alice Pizza & Restaurant

Amina*

Ancient Spirits & Grille

Banh Mi and Bottles

Bank & Bourbon*

Barbuzzo

Barra Rossa

Bellini

Bistro La Baia

Bistro Romano

Bistrot La Minette

Bleu Sushi

Brauhaus Schmitz

Bridget Foy’s

Buca D’oro Ristorante

Bud & Marilyn’s

Buddakan

Butcher Bar

Caribou Café

Chez Hansi

City Winery

Con Murphy’s

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

D’Angelo Ristorante Italiano

Darling Jack’s Tavern

Devil’s Alley

Dim Sum House by Jane G’s

Dolce Italian

Double Knot

Entrée BYOB

Estia Restaurant*

Flambo Caribbean Restaurant

Fork*

Forsythia

Franklin Social American Kitchen and Bar

Fringe Bar

Garden Grille and Bar

Giuseppe & Sons

Gran Caffe L’Aquila

Harp & Crown

Jasmine Rice

Jomon Japanese BBQ

Knock Bar & Restaurant

Koto Sushi La Famiglia Ristorante

La Fontana Della Citta

La Nonna

LaScala’s Fire

La Viola Bistro

La Viola Ovest

Libertine

Little Nonna’s

Malbec Argentine Steakhouse

McCormick & Schmicks

Melograno BYOB

Mercato BYOB

Mixto Inc.*

Monster Vegan

Morea

Oloroso Tapas and Sherry Bar

Osteria

Osteria Ama Philly

Oyster House

Panorama

Pearl & Mary

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse

Pizzeria Vetri

Porcini

Prunella

Pumpkin BYOB

Restaurant Aleksandar

Sampan

Seafood Unlimited

Spasso Italian Grill

Spice Finch

Thanal Indian Tavern

The Continental Midtown

The Dandelion

The Goat Rittenhouse

The Hayes

The Morris

The Olde Bar

The Twisted Tail

Thirteen Restaurant

Time Restaurant and Whiskey Bar

Twenty Manning*

Veda Modern Indian Bistro

Via Locusta

Vintage Wine Bar and Bistro

Volver

You can find more information about Center City Restaurant Week, here.