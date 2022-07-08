A man accused of raping a woman inside a Center City Philadelphia office building was taken into custody Thursday night according to a South Jersey police department.

Washington Township Police in Gloucester County say 49-year-old Willie Harris was arrested outside of Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.

Police say Harris entered an office building on North 13th Street between Race and Vine Streets on Tuesday afternoon. He then entered an 8th floor law firm office. Inside that office is where police say he raped a woman.

Harris has ties to Camden and Woodbury, New Jersey, as well as Center City Philadelphia.

According to police Harris also goes by several aliases, including William Banks, Wil Harris, Billy Smith, Reese Smith, Willie Smith and Maurice Harris.