After a three-year hiatus, the Center City Jazz Festival is finally back.

First starting in 2012, the Center City Jazz Festival is known to be an exhilarating day filled with music from Jazz bands all over Philadelphia and NYC.

Center City Jazz Festival Founder, Ernest Stuart, and Drummer Lionel Forrester joined us on the show to talk about the Jazz Festival and give us a preview of some beautiful jazz music.

The Jazz Festival will be this upcoming Saturday, April 22nd from 1-7 p.m. at Fergie’s Pub, Leda’s, Chris’ Jazz Cafe, Franky Bradley’s, and Time Restaurant.

You can check out the performers and buy tickets, here