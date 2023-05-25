Today is National Wine Day! And there’s no better way to celebrate than by grabbing a few glasses, opening up some bottles of wine, and unWINEding.

This morning, Ed Miciolek, Wine Expert at Wines ‘Til Sold Out (WTSO), joins us in the studio to celebrate National Wine Day.

WTSO and The Museum Of Illusions will be hosting an ‘Un-wined Your Mind – An Illusionary Tasting Experience‘ from 6-8 p.m.

Guests will be able to explore 60+ visual and educational exhibits featuring holograms, optical illusions, and more, all while sipping on six different varieties of wine.

You can buy tickets and find more information, here.