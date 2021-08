National Waffle Day on August 24th commemorates the anniversary of the first waffle iron patent issued. On August 24, 1869, Cornelius Swarthout of Troy, New York received his patent for the waffle iron.

So enjoy a sweet breakfast staple today!

Head Chef Anthony Bonett of Philadelphia’s Moshulu likes his delicious waffles to start with a thick batter, so the waffle is soft on the inside. He includes many favorite toppings; blueberry, whipped cream, syrup, pecans, bacon and hot honey.