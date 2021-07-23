Celebrating National Tequila Day with Fearless Restaurants! PHL17 News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Jul 23, 2021 / 09:25 AM EDT / Updated: Jul 23, 2021 / 09:25 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP Saturday is National Tequila Day so we’re celebrating a bit early with Len Boris, Director of Beverage Fearless Restaurants. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction