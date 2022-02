Nothing says luxury like a suite at The Logan to celebrate National Spouse’s Day. They have a very romantic package called “All You Need is Love” to help you celebrate. Watch as our Sophia Cifuentes checks out this lovely package, which includes: a beautiful suite decorated for the occasion, a treatment at their Underground Spa, and a mixology class at Urban Farmer. For more information, visit https://www.theloganhotel.com/.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction