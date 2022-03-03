Burlington, NJ (WPHL)- March is National Reading Month, a time to encourage the love of reading and celebrate authors who write impressive books. PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall, the host of In focus, is also an author, and she’s reading to students at schools in our area this month for reading across America day.

Yesterday Hall read her new children’s book to first and second-grade students at Captain James Lawrence School. Her book the Tale of the Sly Mongoose about Bianca and the good island adventures is a fun island tale based on her grandmother.