Today is National Pretzel Day, and if you’re in the mood for a salty snack, Philly Pretzel Factory has you covered.

All day today, April 26, customers can head to any Philly Pretzel Factory store and get a FREE pretzel, no purchase necessary.

This morning, Rose Small, director of marketing, and Phil. E, joined us on the show to talk about the Pretzel themed holiday.

For the 16th year in a row, the famous Philly-style pretzel brand will be giving away more than 150,000 pretzels nationwide.

And if you need an extra incentive to head to your local Philly Pretzel Factory… the first 100 VIPs will receive a punch card for a free pretzel every day in May.

“National Pretzel Day is one of our favorite days of the year because we get to celebrate the food we love, and say thank you to our loyal customers,” said Dan DiZio, CEO and Co-Founder of Philly Pretzel Factory.

“As a company that has been dedicated to making fresh and high-quality snacks for 25 years, we couldn’t have made it this far without their support.”

You can find more information about Philly Pretzel Factory, here.