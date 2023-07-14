Today is National Mac and Cheese Day and there’s no better way to celebrate than by cooking up a batch of the deliciously creamy meal or by visiting your favorite restaurant and grabbing a bite.

This morning, Marti Lieberman and Pamela Lordon, Co-owners and founders of Mac Mart, joined us in the PHL17 Kitchen to talk about their Mac and Cheese shop and how they are celebrating the holiday.

All day today Mac Mart will be featuring their delicious Garlic Butter Lobster Mac, which is one of their best-selling Mac and Cheese options.

You can find more information and place an order at Mac Mart, here.