Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and while it’s important to honor law enforcement every day, today is the day to say thank you and celebrate the local heroes in your community.

PHL17’s Amanda VanAllen spoke to Inspector Verdell Johnson, Corporal Jasmine Reilly, Officer Kathleen Nirenberg, and Sergeant Sharone Johnson and her K9 Red, about the importance of the day and what it’s like being a police officer in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department is currently recruiting new officers for the 2024 year.

The deadline to apply is February 2, 2024. You can apply HERE.

For the first time in history, the Philadelphia Police Department will have a new academy of officers starting every 6 weeks, as opposed to just one to two times per year, as in the past.

Starting Salary for officers begins at $61,888 with a $2,000 sign-on bonus. After six months in the police academy, the salary will increase to $66,183 with further increases up to $89,417 after spending five years in the department.

Requirements to become an officer include:

High School Diploma or equivalent

20 years of age at date of hire

Philadelphia Police Officer benefits:

4 weeks of paid parental leave

Paid Holiday/ Vacation/ Sick leave

Comprehensive Medical/ Dental/ and Optical plans

Tuition reimbursement

Vested in a defined pension after 10 years of service

From all of us at PHL17 thank you to all the brave men and women who fight to keep our city safe every day, and congratulations to K9 Red who just graduated from training on Friday and is now working on patrol.