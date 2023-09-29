If you’re a coffee lover today is your favorite day of the year because it’s National Coffee Day!

This morning, Ross Nickerson, Owner of Vibrant Coffee Roasters & Bakery joined us in the studio to make a perfect pour-over and talk all things coffee. Watch the full video above.

As a coffee connoisseur here are Ross’ expert tips:

For parents or home brewers, Ross recommends a French press or a quality automatic drip machine.

Avoid buying mass-produced coffee in a grocery store. If you can, buy coffee from a roaster or coffee shop for better quality and taste.

Don’t use coffee pods, take the time to make a French press or pour-over coffee.

If you’re looking for a new coffee shop to check out, visit Vibrant Coffee Roasters on 22 West Rittenhouse Square and/ or inside the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station on 2955 Market St.

Click here to buy coffee and find more information about Vibrant Coffee Roasters & Bakery.