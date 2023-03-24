Today is National Cocktail day and there’s no better way to celebrate than by shaking up some cocktails at 8:30 a.m. and giving them a try.

Nico Diaz, head bartender of Ranstead Room joined us in the studio this morning to stir up some cocktails and preview an event that’s happening on Sunday.

This Sunday March 26th from 5-8pm, The Ranstead Room and Fette Sau are hosting an International Whiskey Day Event. With live Jazz Music, savory BBQ, and great spirits, this event is something you won’t want to miss.

