Attention cookie lovers, today is a holiday you definitely want to celebrate!

In honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day the Famous 4th Street Cookie Company is offering $1 cookies at all of their locations.

If that doesn’t entice you enough, all proceeds form Chocolate Chip Cookie sales made today will go directly toward the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Philadelphia.

If you’re planning to stop by the Reading Terminal Market and grab a delicious cookie, customers will also have the chance to become “famous” and will win free cookies every day for an entire year! One lucky guest will be will chosen every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. only.

Can’t make it in? Famous 4th Street Cookies is available for local delivery on DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats. You can get a free box of 12 mini Chocolate Chip Cookies online with a purchase over $25.

As an annual partnership with the Ronald McDonald House, the Famous 4th Street Cookies Company was able to raise $7,000 in donations last year.

“Our city is known for its famous 4ths and this year we are officially adding August 4th as another Famous Philadelphia holiday,” said Tina Phillips, co-owner of The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company. “There’s no better way to mark our favorite day of the year than by eating Chocolate Chip Cookies for a good cause!”

Jerry Morris, Cookie Ambassador at Famous 4th Street Cookie Company stopped by the PHL17 Studios to tell holiday and how the company is celebrating.

If our very own “cookie connoisseur” Kelsey Fabian approves, that means you definitely have to stop by Famous 4th’s and grab a cookie or two (we won’t judge, promise!)

Find more information about Famous 4th Street Cookie Company, here.