For the Hot Dog Lovers, We Celebrate National Chili Dog Day. The Pop Shop Located in Collingswood, New Jersey, join us to make their famous white chicken chili.

On the last Thursday in July, hot dog lovers across the United States start topping their hot dogs with delicious chili to celebrate National Chili Dog Day. Wrapping up National Hot Dog Month, the chili dog brings the heat. Add onions, cheese, or chili sauce for more variety. With a hot dog, the condiments are endless. Visit

Also known as a coney dog or chili con carne, the first person to make a chili dog probably tried it around the turn of the 20th century. Even then it was likely a meat and tomato sauce, not the full-on firehouse chili we know today.