Today is a Philadelphia’s favorite holiday! It’s National Cheesesteak Day!

We celebrated the iconic holiday with a special delivery from Donkey’s Place.

Established in 1943, Donkey’s Place in Camden, NJ is a family owned shop who prides themselves on their unique and delicious poppy seed roll cheesesteaks.

Donkey’s Place also has locations in Medford, and Mount Holly, NJ

You can find more information about Donkey’s place, here.