Mother’s day is coming up this Sunday, and what better way to celebrate your mom than by giving her some flowers.

Alana Tosti, Editor In Chief of Modern Luxury Weddings, joined us discuss the most popular floral trends that can be gifted to mom this Mother’s Day. And then little did Jenna know, but we also surprised out newest PHL17 mom-to-be with her on-air baby shower.

Flowers in this segment are from Society Blooms, a local Mother-Daughter-duo owned store that specializes in events and floral design.

A big thank you to Tiffany’s Bakery for the beautiful cake, and to Jenna’s husband Tate, and Jenna’s mom Lynne for coming on the show and making the surprise extra special!

Congratulations to PHL17’s Jenna Meissner and we can’t wait to meet her baby boy in June.