Today is International Beer Day and if you’re looking for place to celebrate with some delicious brews and bites, Iron Hill Brewery has just revamped their all-day menu with delicious meals we HOPe you’ll love.

This new reimagined menu has dishes made with beer, and others that are exclusively designed to to be paired with Iron’s Hills extensive collection of beers. This menu marks the most extensive change in the award-winning brewery’s 25-year history.

“The heart of Iron Hill’s success is our ability to create an experience that pairs culinary and brewery creativity. This new menu reflects the commitment and mindset that fueled our growth,” said Chris Westcott, CEO of Iron Hill Brewery. “As we focus on continually improving the dining experience, I rolled my sleeves up and jumped back into the kitchen with our culinary team to develop every item on the menu, to see how it fit in, how we could make fan favorites even better, and provide enough variety to keep guests coming back for more. The result is delicious.”

The new menu introduces dishes, healthy items, and pairings like:

Fried Rhode Island Calamari with sriracha IPA ranch

Pretzel Crusted Salmon with IPA mustard

Beer-Battered Fish & Chips, Fisherman’s Seafood Stew with shrimp, BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, and more made with Vienna Red Lager

Mussels made with Homestead Ale

Korean Short Rib Taco made with Pig Iron Porter

Black Bean Burger, which is under 500 calories

Sesame Crusted “Rare” Ahi Tuna

Salmon Cakes with fire-roasted vegetables

Red Chile Shrimp

Beer Brined Pork Chop

Jumbo Shrimp & Cheesy Grits

Shrimp Bucatini

Along with it’s new all-day menu, Iron Hill is also introduced a new Brunch Menu which will be served every Saturday and Sunday until 2 p.m. at all Iron Hill locations.

Iron Hill Brewery Regional Chef, Brendan Mullan, stopped by the PHL17 studio to show us some of the new menu items and to wish us a HOPPY International Beer Day.

Today is BREWtiful day to drink some beer so be sure to HOP on over to Iron Hill and try out their new menu items.

You can find more information about Iron Hill, HERE.