It is Hispanic Heritage month and we’re celebrating on PHL17. As Philadelphia’s Hispanic population grows so do Hispanic owned businesses As PHL17’s Monica Cryan explains, The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is stepping up to help business owners thrive.
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: How The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Helps Business Owners
