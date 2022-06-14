Philadelphia’s historic district celebrates the birthday of the American flag and the U.S. Army. Events will be held in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood Tuesday.

Events include flag-raising ceremonies, a patriotic parade, a swearing-in of Army recruits, a dramatic skydiving performance, displays and demonstrations of U.S. Army equipment, giant flag folding activities, and a moving naturalization ceremony.

Most events will be outdoors and free to the public, with no reservations required.

Read More: Man shot, killed in North Philadelphia

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc