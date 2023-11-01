Dillion Shea loves being a barista at Get Cafe in Narberth, but that’s not his only job.

“I do barista, I do dishes, I do cleaning and I do some of the food,” said Shea.

Shea has been working here for about two years and he says he’s not going anywhere because it feels like a family.

“We all kind of know each other so that’s nice and I’ve worked with a lot of people before and it just feels good,” he said.

“Dillion has had some other job opportunities, he’s always like I just like this job,” said Brooke Goodspeed.

Goodspeed is the founder and owner of the non-profit Get Included and Get Cafe. She says she has 38 employees ages 16 to 60 and all of them have a disability, difference or are neurodiverse.

“This was really inspired by my experience being a parent of a child with multiple disabilities and I was searching for a place where I could go with all of my children and feel included and supported,” said Goodspeed. “I started my own community to try and answer that need.”

And the Narberth community is answering that need too. Get Cafe is always packed. It’s become the go-to coffee shop in the area and regulars are getting more than a caffeine fix.

“People have to be a little bit more forgiving which just makes everyone a little bit better, someone said to me sometimes I might go in and I get the wrong change and I might wait a little longer for my latte but it fills my soul, that’s the cup that it fills and that’s really important and we need a lot more of that today,” said Goodspeed.

Back to Dillion Shea now, remember when I told you he does just about everything at Get Cafe? Well, he has even more talents.

“And while he’s an amazing barista, he’s a fabulous artist,” she said.

Many of the signs and beautiful pictures you see around the coffee shop are done by Shea. He’s even illustrated and written two books about dogs while he was volunteering at an animal shelter.

“People just generally love it so that’s why I do it,” said Shea.

And Shea isn’t the only person wearing several hats, Goodspeed has two jobs. There’s the cafe and the other is with Jefferson Health’s Center for Autism and Neurodiversity. She’s a nurse practitioner and she runs its clinical research program.

“We’re trying to look at how something like employment is a social determinant of health, how when you don’t have access to employment, what the down stream effects are in your health and well being as you age,” said Goodspeed.

Her worlds fit together seamlessly, just how Shea no longer has to stand out, because he fits right in at Get Cafe.

“It’s a good place to work and people are nice here so you should come,” said Shea with a smile.