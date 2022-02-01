The first day of February marks the official start of the Lunar New Year! Families around the world will be welcoming in the year of the tiger for the next several days.

Chef Kiki Aranita talked about some of the traditions behind the holiday and shared a recipe you would find on her family’s table.

“The most important thing to know about the Lunar New Year is that it’s a family holiday so of course from family to family, country to country, culture to culture… traditions are going to change.”

One of the most important traditions for Chef Kiki’s family is the giving and receiving of Lai See or the red envelopes. Other traditions include wearing red and refraining from cleaning your home with the superstition it’ll wash away your luck.

Chinese New Year is also full of lucky foods including spring rolls which resemble gold bars. Chef Kiki makes hers using glass noddles, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms and pickled carrots. Instead of deep frying her spring rolls, Chef Kiki pan fries them with coconut and canola oil. She finishes them off with some signature sauces.

Poi Dog is Chef Kiki’s line of sauces and seasonings that honor her roots in Hawaii and Hong Kong. You can check them out here.