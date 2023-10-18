National Pasta Day is an annual celebration of the Italian meal that has been gaining fame since 5,000 B.C. And while the pasta-bilities for a delicious meal in Philadelphia seem endless, there’s a restaurant in Old City that is honoring the delicious meal with an entire week dedicated to it.

Anthony DiSabato, Executive Chef at Panorama Wine Bar joined us on the PHL17 patio with a taste of the special Pasta week menu.

From Tuesday, October 17 to Sunday, October, 22, Panorama will be celebrating pasta week with these delicious dishes:

Linguini Vongole $29

Spaghetti Puttanesca $25

Rigatoni Carbonara $27

Penne Arrabiata $25

They also have these seasonal Pasta dishes on the everyday Fall menu:

Cavatelli $27

Lobster Ravioli $34

Gnocci Tartufo $29

Tortellini $27

Orecchiette $29

Pappardelle $27

Rigatoni $27

Not in the mood for pasta? Panorama also has all the delicious Italian meal staples from Eggplant Parmigiani to Burrata and Branzino, and even a mouthwatering seasonal pumpkin cheesecake (Trust us you need to try this caramelly-pumpkin ooey gooey delicious dessert)

Need something to sip on while you’re enjoying your world-class meal? Well, you’ve definitely come to the right place because Panorama currently holds the Guinness Book of World Records record for the most wine bottles on tap. With 120 bottles and more, seasonal wine flights, delicious meals, and an amazing atmosphere, you need to check out Panorama’s pasta week menu and try a glass of wine (Or two), while you’re there.

Panorama Wine Bar is located inside the Penns View Hotel on 14 N Front Street in Old City.

Check out their menu and make a reservation, here.