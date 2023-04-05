Passover begins at sundown tonight. Filled with rich history, customs, and traditions, Passover is a commemoration of life, freedom, and religion.

For members of the Jewish faith who observe Passover, the holiday traditionally begins with a ceremonial feast called the Seder.

Rabbi Baruch Shalom Davidson from the Chabad of the Main line joined us on the show to talk about the meaning behind Passover, Matzah, and the Seder.

During Passover, Jewish people who observe the holiday don’t eat any chametz, which is any food containing wheat, barley, rye, oats, or spelt. Instead, for the eight days of Passover, Jewish people eat Matzah, which is an unleavened bread made from just water and flour.

On the first night of Passover, which is tonight, families across the world, will get together to have a seder dinner which is a family-oriented feast filled with familial customs and traditions.

If you would like to learn more about Passover or partake in a Seder dinner, over thirty Chabad’s in the Delaware Valley will be hosting Community Seders tonight, and tomorrow night from 6-7:30 p.m.

You can find out more information and register for the Chabad on the Main Line’s Seder, here