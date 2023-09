Today is National Dogwalker Appreciation Day and whether you take your pup on a walk or offer a hand to a fellow dogwalker, it’s important to appreciate the day and the dog-walking task.

Luke Silverman, CEO and Founder of Bark Social joined PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian on the show to talk about Bark Social and how they are celebrating the day.

