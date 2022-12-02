This Sunday December 4th is National Cookie day! The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company at Reading Terminal Market is kicking off the celebration with some delicious deals. Cookie ambassador, Jerry Morris joined us on the show to tell us all about them.

$1 holiday cookies, all-day-long

Ginger Molasses

Mint Chocolate Chip

White Chocolate Peppermint

Dark Chocolate Peppermint

$2 Black and White cookies

You can order cookies on the Famous 4th Street Cookie Company website or visit them at the Reading Terminal Market Monday-Sunday 8am-6pm.