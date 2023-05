It’s Memorial Day and if you’re still looking for plans, why not board the Moshulu?

The Moshulu, which is the only restaurant in the world aboard a tall ship, is excited for summer fun and beautiful views. Guests can now enjoy new menu items, an all new Sunday brunch, and live jazz on Monday nights. Docked at the Delaware River, the restaurant is open 363 days a year, which means its only closed two days per year on Christmas and New Years Day.

For more information visit Moshulu.