Hanukkah is starting tomorrow night at sundown and if you’re looking for some easy recipes to whip up, look no further than Weaver’s Way.
Chef Bonnie Shulman joined us in the PHL17 to make some latkes and homemade apple sauce.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
Hanukkah is starting tomorrow night at sundown and if you’re looking for some easy recipes to whip up, look no further than Weaver’s Way.
Chef Bonnie Shulman joined us in the PHL17 to make some latkes and homemade apple sauce.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now