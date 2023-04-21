This Saturday, April 22nd, is Earth Day, and if you’re looking for an affordable and easy way to help the planet, why not buy a plant?

This morning, Amma Thomas, co-owner of Plant and People joined us on the show to talk about the importance of Earth day, and give us some examples of perennial plants that are helpful to not only our environment, but also bees and butterflies.

Plant and People is a local black-owned plant and wellness boutique in West Philadelphia. Specializing in plants, gifts, wellness items, plant workshops, and more, Plant and People’s mission is to “support the restorative needs of our community with plants”.

You can find more information about Plant and People, here.