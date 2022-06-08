Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl last seen on June 7, 2022.

Police say 16-year-old Tymia Mahoney was last seen at her home on the 5100 block of Cedar Avenue around 8:00 am. She was last spoken to via voice text at approximately 6:00 pm, police say.

It is unknown what Mahoney had on before or after she disappeared, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Mahoney.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

