Philadelphia Police need your help identifying the suspects responsible for a looting at the Foot Locker in Center City on September 26.

Police have released surveillance camera footage in hopes the public can identify the individuals responsible so police can bring them to justice. Watch the video above.

If you see any of these suspects do not approach and call 911 immediately. If you have information or prefer to stay anonymous, call dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477).