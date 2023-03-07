In the last few year, Catalytic Converter theft has increased significantly.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter thefts quadrupled last year – from fewer than 3500 in 2019 to almost 14,500 in 2020.

PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall sat down with Jana Tidwell who is a AAA Mid-Atlantic Manager of Public and Government Affairs.

She informed us on what we need to be aware of and how to prevent the catalytic converter from being stolen.

The catalytic converter is the cars exhaust system and it converts harmful toxic gasses and pollutants from the exhaust.

The main reason their being stolen is due to the metals its made of which is platinum, palladium, rhodium, and (sometimes) gold. Thieves are removing this part form under certain cars and selling it for a significant resale value. Once the part is remove its as big inconvenience for the owner of the vehicle and a big price to pay as well.

Some care models can cost a big penny to replace the part and there is a chance when some insurance companies cannot cover the cost of stolen pats.

Here’s a few tips offered by the AAA to help you prevent your catalytic converter from getting stolen.

Tip 1: Put your car in a garage whenever possible.

Tip 2: Install motion detector lights near the parking area.

Tip 3: Always park in a well lit area.

For more information head to AAAcom.