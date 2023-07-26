CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ (WPHL)- The Camden County Health Department has detected 2023’s first probable case of West Nile in a resident from Winslow Township.

According to officials, the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services received a report of a positive laboratory test for WNV (West Nile Virus) on July 17.

“West Nile Virus typically affects a small number of New Jersey residents each year, however residents should remain vigilant and watch for symptoms,” said Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Health Department. “The Camden County Department of Health is continuing to work with the Mosquito Commission to ensure that additional spraying and testing will be conducted in the area.”

Symptoms of WNV include:

Fever

Headache

Altered mental status, and other neurologic dysfunctions.

Officials say the best way to protect yourself from the virus ais by using insect repellent to deter mosquitos. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends the following safe and effective repellents:

DEET

Picaridin (known as KBR 3023 and icaridin outside the US)

IR3535

Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE)

Para-menthane-diol (PMD)

2-undecanone

West Nile Virus is the leading mosquito-borne disease in the United States. Officials say 4 out of 5 people infected will not feel symptoms, while 1 out 50 can develop a serious illness.

Camden County says its committed to keeping its residents safe throughout the summer with regularly scheduled Mosquito spraying. Officials say removing standing water from your property can have a huge impact on the mosquito pest population and help keep your neighborhood safe.

You can find more information about the West Nile Virus on the CDC’s website, here.