A girls basketball team in Springfield has a lot to celebrate! Two back-to-back state championships and a teammate just won basketball player of the year! In March, the Cardinal O’ Hara girls high school basketball team won their second straight 5A girls title. And PHL17’s Alex Butler joins spent some time with the Lions, where she’s getting some lessons on how to be a champ! Plus, the team honors their teachers for Teacher Appreciation Day!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction