Cacia’s has been a South Philly tradition for over 60 years! It may have something to do with their famous Brick oven, one of few left in the city!

Specializing in: Italian bread/rolls, Award winning pizza (red cheese, white, tomato, cheese steak, vegetable, pizzas), Stromboli (pepperoni, vegetable, Philly cheese steak, roast pork, broccoli rabe & sharp provolone). We also offer many homemade pies, cakes and cannoli to cater to your sweet tooth!