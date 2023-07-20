Throughout the summer, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company has been releasing delicious brews as part of their fan favorite Rita’s Fruit Brew Series.

And drumroll please… the newest flavor is the Peach Ring Tart Peach Ale.

Inspired by Rita’s new ‘Peach Ring’ ‘water ice flavor, the Peach Ale is 5% ABV with a slightly sour yet sweet peach flavor. The ale has notes of citrus and tropical fruit, and a nostalgic aroma that represents the classic gummy peach ring candies, the ale is named after.

The new flavor comes as the third rendition in Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company’s Rita’s Fruit Brews series. Previous flavors in the series include the inaugural Mango Blonde Ale, and Lemon Ale.

“This entire Rita’s Fruit Brews project has been a thrill to work on and we think this latest addition to the series may be the best one yet,” said Rob Jahn, Neshaminy Creek Founder and Head Brewer.

“Following the success of our Mango and Lemon beers, we knew we had to take it to the next level. When we found out Rita’s would be doing a new Peach Ring Ice flavor, we couldn’t wait to do some experimenting in the brewhouse and absolutely love how the beer came out.”

Starting today, Friday, July 21, the peach ale will be released at all Neshaminy Creek locations in Croydon, Dublin, and New Hope.

You can purchase the new brew in 12 oz. can 6-packs at any local beer distributors, grocery stores, and bottle shop. Check out Neshaminy Creek’s new online beer finder to find the nearest location near you.